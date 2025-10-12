Bull, Fred



Fred Bull, 95, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, at Hearth & Home El Camino. He was born June 24th, 1930, in Claiborne County, Tennessee the son of George W. (Joe) and Bird P. (Ramsey) Bull. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Army for 22 years, working in transportation. Following his military career, he settled on a small farm in Tennessee, where he enjoyed the peaceful rhythm of country life. In 2000, Fred moved to Ohio after marrying his wife, Clara. Together they shared many wonderful years, traveling and spending cherished time with family and friends. A man of creativity and faith, Fred was an author who published two books and found great joy in writing music and playing the guitar. In his later years, he shared his gift of music by visiting nursing homes, where he played for residents. Fred was a faithful member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Fred is survived by his wife of 25 years, Clara (Eichelberger) Bull; son, Robert Bull (Betty); daughter, Joyce Morris (Connie); step-sons: Jeff Eichelberger (Jackie), Bill Eichelberger (Kim); step-daughter, Loretta Carter (Chuck); siblings: Mary Ellen, J.C. and Joe; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and church family. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 50 years, Anna Mae Bull; his in-laws, Rufus A. and Rebekkah Collingsworth; a son, Larry Bull; brothers: Virch ,Glenn, Lillian, Roy and Everrett; sisters: infant Alene Bull, Ada Dykes and Myrtle Pressnell; brothers-in-law: Ed Collingsworth and Rev. Paul Collingsworth; a sister-in-law, Hazel Cultice and daughter-in-law, Delilah Bull. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, from 10 a.m. -12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of his life will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Additional services and burial will take place on Thursday, October 16th in Tazewell, Tennessee. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





