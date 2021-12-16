FRAZIER, Mable

FRAZIER (Walker),



Mable E. "Elaine"



Age 79, passed away on December 12, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton.



Elaine was born on September 9, 1942, in Kirksville, Missouri, to the late John Walker and Mary Penwell.



Over the years, Elaine attended church at First Assembly of God and Potter's House, both in Springfield.



Elaine loved quilting and sewing, puzzles, and cooking for church groups and events. She also loved to sing in the church choir and play euchre with family and friends.



Elaine is survived by her son, Kenneth Martin "Marty" (Ruth Meza-Frazier) Frazier II, and daughter, Trudy (Mark) Jernigan, both of Dayton, Ohio; brother Lary (Deb) Walker of California; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Martin Frazier, and brother, Jack.



A memorial service will be held at the Potter's House, Springfield Campus, on December 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.



"Hallelujah, praise the one who set me free. Hallelujah, death has lost its grip on me. You have broken every chain. There's salvation in your name. Jesus Christ, my living hope"

