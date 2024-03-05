Frazee (Loos), Rosemary C.



FRAZEE Rosemary C., age 78, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday March 1, 2024 at her daughter's residence. She was born on November 2, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Rita (Schwab) Loos. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1963. She was employed at Ohio Casualty and the City of Oxford, retiring in 2015. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church. She is survived by her children, Angie (Bruce) Lunsford, Doug (Kathy Ross) Frazee, Gina (Mark) Rodenkirchen and Donna Frazee; her grandchildren, Carrie, Brianna, Matthew and Kyle; siblings, Robert Loos, Janet (Larry) Zeiser, Claire Simpson, Charlie (Pat) Loos, and Maureen Loos; also many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Norbert and Edward Loos. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014, on Wednesday, March 6th from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 11AM. Followed by mass of Christian burial at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Aloysius Catholic Church in her memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com