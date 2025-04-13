Fraser, John Robert



passed away on April 6th, 2025 after a short illness. He was 60 years old. John was born in Warren, Ohio and lived most of his life in Hamilton and Cincinnati, Ohio. John graduated from Ross High School, Xavier University and Miami University with a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He was employed by Delta Airlines, then the Internal Revenue Service before joining the Food and Drug Administration. John is survived by his mother, Mary Rees Fraser; his sister, Susan Rust Fraser (Ben); nephew, Gabriel and nieces, Madeleine, Sophia and Scarlett Rust. John was preceded in death by his father, Evan Fraser. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 18th, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Donations, if desired, may go to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or to your favorite charity. Browndawsonflick.com



