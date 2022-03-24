FRAPPIER, Patricia

FRAPPIER (Shaffer), Patricia Ann



Age 78, formerly of Dayton, of Jonesboro, ME, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at home in Jonesboro. Patricia was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ann (Stravinsky) Shaffer. She was a selectperson for the town of Jonesboro for a short time. Pat loved doing family tree and genealogical research, connecting all the dots to her and her ancestors. She also had a passion for photography and



spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, William



"Bill" Frappier, 2 daughters Doreen (Daniel) Marucci, Ellen (Steve) Davis, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren,



4 siblings Joyce, Barb, Chuck and Kathy. Preceded in death by a brother Steve. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415. Graveside services 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Dayton



Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonesboro Union Church Warming Center, attn: Melanie Moore P.O. Box 64, Jonesboro, ME 04648 or the American Stroke Association in Pat's memory. Online



condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com