Frantz, Steven Leonard



Steven Leonard Frantz, age 75, of Centerville, Ohio, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Steve's family welcomes friends to gather at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429) Monday evening, July 28, from 6:00-8:00pm, to share memories and condolences. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29, at 10:30am at Saint Francis of Assisi (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459). All are welcome to gather an hour before mass, beginning at 9:30am, to greet and support Steve's family. The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, as Steve is laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409). For full remembrances please visit www.routsong.com



