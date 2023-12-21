Frantz (Williams), June E



June E. Frantz



June 12, 1923  December 16, 2023



Frantz, June E., age 100 of Lexington, KY, formerly of Vandalia, OH, died Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Preston Greens Senior Living. June was born June 12, 1923, in Eubank, KY, the daughter of Dennie and Eva Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Frantz, son James Frantz, sisters Margaret Cashdollar and Katherine Tully and brothers Royal and Bill Williams.



She is survived by her daughter Susan (Gill) Krouse, grandchildren Jenny (Jonathan) Delap and Paul (Kate) Krouse, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



June was active in Girl Scouts, Vandalia Lioness Club, Garden Club, Vandalia-Butler Historical Society and St. John's Lutheran Church. Along with husband Phil, she received the Vandalia Presidents Club Distinguished Service Award in 1996.



It was June's wish to be cremated and a Memorial Service be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vandalia Butler Historical Society or St. John's Lutheran Church.



