Franks, Raymond

Raymond Edward "Ray" Franks, 71, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 4-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Ray will be held Friday, February 28, 2025 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

