Frankowitz, Shirley F. Gotlieb

Gotlieb Frankowitz, Shirley F.



Our beautiful Mom, Shirley F. Gotlieb Frankowitz, died peacefully on March 25, 2024, at the age of 95.



Shirley was born in Kansas City, Missouri and married Martin Gotlieb (z'l) in 1948. Before the birth of their third child they moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1956, joined Beth Abraham Synagogue and made Dayton their home. After Martin's sudden death in 1970, Shirley worked tirelessly to support her family. Initially as a full time legal secretary, Shirley simultaneously taught Religious School. Then after 14 years of membership at Beth Abraham, she became the Executive Director for a decade before retiring. Shirley re-married to Morris Frankowitz (z'l) in 1984 for three years, until his death in 1987.



In recent years, Shirley was renowned and admired for her incredible creative skills as an artist, a pianist, a baker and a writer; while in younger years, Shirley's reputation for her impeccable work ethic earned her the respect of everyone she knew. But her true calling and most important life's purpose was her family. She was beloved, admired, and treasured by each one of them and will be missed beyond measure.







She is survived by her four daughters who were the light of her life: Linda Valderrama, Gail (Bob) Flacks, Janice (Bob) Kohn, Marsha (Larry)Weisel



Eight beloved Grandchildren: Marti Flacks, Adam (Melanie) Flacks, Alisa (Alex) Gelber Valderrama, Chad ( Julie ) Valderrama, Rachel (Josh) Drian, Daniel (Emily) Weisel, Ben (Sierra) Weisel, Becca (Zach) Chervitz, and six precious Great-Grandchildren.



Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. Visitation to share condolences with the family will take place at Englewood Hampton Inn, 180 Rockridge Road, from 7-9 PM Wednesday with Minyan Service at 7 pm. Donations may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or to Dayton Heart Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



