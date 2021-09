FRANKLIN, Clifford A. "Sonny"



Age 89 of Trotwood, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To view Sonny's full obituary or leave a condolence for his family, visit



www.newcomerdayton.com