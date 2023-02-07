FRANK, William R.



07/25/1933 - 01/31/2023



William R. Frank "Tobe", born July 25, 1933, entered Heaven peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was preceded in death by his first bride, Virginia Buhrmann. Tobe proudly served in the United States Army, spent 40 years as a Union Plumber and enjoyed a lengthy, fun-filled retirement of 31 years.



He leaves behind three children, Theresa Sunderhaus, Bill Frank, Wendy Trentman, 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as his loving wife of 23 years, Connie (Bokeno-Kostomay) Frank and step children, which he treated as his own; Dan Kostomay, Deidre Kostomay Wimmers and Denise Kostomay, step-grandchildren; Hannah, Amelia and Noah Wimmers, Jack Kostomay and two step-great-granddaughters, Luciana Kostomay and Gemma Alonso.



Tobe and Connie lived a full life and loved wintering in Naples, Florida, making friends from a wide variety of states.



Visitation - Thursday, February 9, 5-7 p.m., Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. and Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 400 Niles Rd., Fairfield.

