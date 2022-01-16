FRANK, Mary M.



Age 105, of Clayton, passed peacefully on January 9, 2022, at her home. Born to the late Maggie May (Hazelmeyer) and John Benton Walls in New Weston, Ohio. She retired as a Bookkeeper from Meuche, Hickman, & Snow Insurance after 32 years. Mary was a long time member of Memorial Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. One of her greatest joys was gardening. Above all, family was the most important to Mary. She is survived by her devoted son: Jeffrey (Jackie), grandson: Jeffrey Jr., step-grandchildren: Lauren and Jay,



loving and loyal nieces and nephew: Margaret (Val) Farren, Ginnie (Jim) Gaskill, Barbara Murphy, Roger (Jean) Walls,



Carol Walls, and their families. Mary also leaves treasured



nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends to mourn her loss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Vernon Frank, siblings: Walter, Henry, Cora, Chester, niece: Martha (Jack) Gaddis, nephew: James Walls, and many close friends and family members. A Graveside



Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Greenville Cemetery, with Pastor Nate Pelfrey officiating. A Visitation and Funeral Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Smile Train or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



