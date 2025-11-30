Frank Dressler

Dressler, Frank E.



A cherished resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on August 25, 1949, in Dayton. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol (Bledsoe) Dressler, along with their children, Michael Dressler and Amy Perry. Frank was a proud grandfather to Mia Perry, Ryder Perry, Kingston Dressler, and Kennedy Dressler. He is also survived by his siblings, Darlene (Harold) Workman, Emma Dressler, and Johnny Dressler; niece, Teri (Larry) Engelman; great-nephew, Kevin Engelman; as well as special friends, Lonnie Mattingly and Gary McCall, and numerous extended family members and friends who will always remember him fondly. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Viola (Whitt) Dressler and sister, Donna Dressler. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the American Heart Association in memory of Frank. For the full remembrance please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com