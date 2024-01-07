Francis, Patricia

Francis (Bell), Patricia



Patricia Lee Bell Francis peacefully transitioned from her vibrant life to her eternal home on New Year's Day, January 1, 2024, the year she looked forward to celebrating her 90th birthday and 70th wedding anniversary.



Patricia was born on March 30, 1934 in Canton, Mississippi to Dr. James Bell and Thelma Jones Bell. Her parents nurtured her with core values of family, education, self-sufficiency, entrepreneurship and an unwavering faith in God that inspired her to empower others throughout her life.



After attending boarding school at Tougaloo College, Patricia was admitted to Tennessee State University at 16 years of age where she graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree. There she met the love of her life Charles Jewell Francis, Jr., whom she married in 1954. She was employed as a science teacher by Dayton Public Schools for over 30 years where she was beloved by her students and fellow teachers as a role model and mentor both in and out of the classroom. Staying true to the values instilled in her as a child, she also became a successful entrepreneur using keen business savvy to improve the quality of life for others.



Patricia was an active community ambassador across several organizations over the years in Dayton, Ohio and far beyond. She received the highest honor as a Platinum Member of the Dayton Chapter of The Links Incorporated, Charter Member of the Dayton Chapter of Sophisticates, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Jack and Jill of America, and Founder and Director of C.J. Francis III Foundation. She was also an active member of NewSong Ministries Church in Cincinnati, Ohio along with her husband Charles under the pastorate of her son-in-law G Allan Johnson.



Leaving her a legacy of love, she was preceded in homegoing by grandparents Luke and Letitia Jones, parents, 1 aunt Dr. Mavis N. Jones, 1 uncle Eugene Jones, and 1st born son, Charles Jewell Francis III "C.J. III" (Karen).



Left to cherish precious memories are her loving husband and soulmate Charles Jewell Francis, Jr., 3 children, Gail Francis Johnson (Greg), Toni Francis Davis (Charles) and James E. Francis (former spouse Angelique); 6 grandchildren, Ariel Johnson Lin (Steven), Charles J. Francis IV, James E. Francis II "Jay", Arianna J. Francis, Sage A. Francis and Niija D. Davis; 2 great grandchildren, Ziya Francis and Zoe Lin; sister-in-law, Nancy Francis Freeman; 2 nieces, Cherlyn Freeman Watkins (Dayton), Tracy Freeman Thesiger (Paul); 1 nephew Clyde C. Freeman (Lisa); 2 first cousins, Bernard C. Jones Jr. and Thelma Shepherd; and a host of grand-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and beloved friends.



Celebration of Life: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 Pastor S. N. Winston Way, Dayton, OH 45406. The family will receive friends during visitation starting at 1:00 pm followed at 2:00 pm by a Celebration of Life in her loving memory.



Her giving spirit will live on through research. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that donations be made to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine to which she donated her body.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com