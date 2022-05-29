FRANCIS, Margaret



Age 93 of Butler Township, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1928, in Jackson, KY, to the late Jerry and Cassie Noble.



She is preceded in death by her husband James M Francis; parents; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.



Survived by 2 sons James Michael Francis, wife Justina of Kettering; Kevin Dean Francis of Butler Township; daughter Patricia Gail Francis of Ocean Springs, Miss.; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Margaret retired from Esther Price Candies after 32 years of service. She was a long time member of Stillwater UMC.



A Funeral Service will be held 12noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of service. Burial immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

