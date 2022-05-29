springfield-news-sun logo
X

FRANCIS, MARGARET

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRANCIS, Margaret

Age 93 of Butler Township, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born on December 20, 1928, in Jackson, KY, to the late Jerry and Cassie Noble.

She is preceded in death by her husband James M Francis; parents; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.

Survived by 2 sons James Michael Francis, wife Justina of Kettering; Kevin Dean Francis of Butler Township; daughter Patricia Gail Francis of Ocean Springs, Miss.; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Margaret retired from Esther Price Candies after 32 years of service. She was a long time member of Stillwater UMC.

A Funeral Service will be held 12noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 11am until time of service. Burial immediately following at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
SANDERS, Phyllis
3
McCLELLAN, Marvin
4
BELL, Edward
5
ALEXANDER, ROSEMARY
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top