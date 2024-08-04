Francis, Charles

Francis, Jr., Charles J.



Charles Jewell Francis, Jr. peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on July 28, 2024, at 94 years old, to reunite in heaven with his beloved wife "Tricia", who transitioned on New Year's Day this year after sharing 70 years of marriage .



Charles was born on February 12, 1930 in Salt Lick, Kentucky as the eldest of two children, to Charles Jewell Francis,Sr. and Lelia Iles Francis. His parents instilled in him a spirit of devotion to God, family, and community. These values, empowered by education and entrepreneurship, inspired him to live by words in his favorite hymn, "If I Can Help Somebody" (As I Pass Along, Then My Living Shall Not Be In Vain).



Charles' family moved to Dayton, Ohio when he was 13 years old. He attended Dunbar High School where he excelled in academics and athletics. He matriculated at Tennessee State University where he played basketball and football. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1953. There he met his future wife, the love of his life, Patricia Lee Bell whom he married in 1954, upon her graduation, while he was serving in the Army in Georgia. After his discharge, the young couple moved back to Ohio where Charles earned a Civil Engineering degree at the University of Dayton in 1961. He went on to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Keeping true to his core values, he became a very successful Entrepreneur, Real Estate Developer and Investor, improving the lives of others personally and professionally.



Charles was involved in numerous organizations throughout his life. He was a Charter Member "SophistiCat" in the Dayton Chapter of Sophisticates, a member of the Dayton Selectmen, a "Purple & Gold Cord Men of Honor" inductee of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity with 75 years of continuous service, a member of the Dayton Tennis Club and the American Tennis Association. He was also the Co-founder of The C.J. Francis III Foundation and an active member of NewSong Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with his wife Patricia, under the pastorate of their son-in-law G Allan Johnson.



He was preceded in homegoing by parents, Charles Jewell Francis, Sr. and Lelia Iles Francis, his first-born son, Charles Jewell Francis, III (Karen), and his loving wife and soulmate, Patricia B. Francis "Tricia"



With priceless memories, he is survived by two daughters, Gail Francis Johnson (Gregory), and Toni Francis Davis (Charles), one son, James E. Francis, daughter in law, Angelique Francis; six grandchildren,Ariel Johnson Lin (Steven),Charles J. Francis IV, Jay E. Francis II, Arianna J. Francis, Sage A. Francis and Niija D. Davis; three great grandchildren, Ziya Francis, Zoe Lin and Kenson Lin; sister, Nancy Francis Freeman; two nieces, Cherlyn Freeman Watkins (Dayton), Tracy Freeman Thesiger (Paul); one nephew Clyde C. Freeman (Lisa); and a host of cherished extended family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, make donation to Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University to which he donated his body



