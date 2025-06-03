Franchina, Frances Marie (née Longo)



age 86, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025. Family will greet friends Thursday, June 5 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 6 at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45420. For complete remembrance and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



