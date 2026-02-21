Frances Collins

Collins, Frances Jeanette



Frances Jeanette Collins, known affectionately to all as Kay, was called home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on April 30, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, Kay embodied the virtues of kindness, selflessness, and generosity throughout her remarkable life. She passed away in San Antonio, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love and service that will forever be cherished by those who knew her.



Kay's early life in Springfield was filled with simple joys, including her passion for roller-skating-a hobby that brought her immense happiness. She carried that joy into her adult life, where she became a beloved figure in her community. After graduating from Northwestern High School in 1952, Kay embarked on a distinguished career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. It was there she met the love of her life, Paul Collins, and together they forged a partnership built on mutual respect and devotion. They were married in 1979, and their union was blessed with laughter, support, and shared dreams.



In her professional life, Kay's diligence and dedication saw her rise through the ranks to retire as the Chief of Management Operations after 38 years of service. Her work ethic and leadership left an indelible mark on those who worked alongside her. In 1992, Kay and Paul were transferred to San Antonio, a move that brought new opportunities and friendships into their lives.



A devout Christian, Kay's faith was the cornerstone of her existence. She and Paul were pillars of Asbury United Methodist Church in North Hampton, Ohio, where Kay was a regular attendee of worship and the Golden Fellowship Sunday School Class. Her commitment to her faith community was evident in her involvement with the United Methodist Women (UMW), where she played a pivotal role in establishing the Dorcas Circle.



Upon relocating to San Antonio, Kay and Paul joined Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in July of 1994. Kay's dedication to her faith continued to shine brightly as she served in various UMW/UWF leadership roles and founded another Dorcas Circle, which she chaired for many years. She was also an integral part of OPOTT's, now APOTT's, TLC Bible Study, TLB fellowship, and an active member of the Emmaus community. A faithful member of the Agape Sunday School Class and the 11 am worship service, Kay's commitment to her church was unwavering.



Kay was preceded in death by her parents Forrest Leo McFarland and Inez Kathryn (Group) McFarland; and brothers, John E. McFarland (Roena Clingan), and Leo (Doris) Swank. She is survived by her sister, Carlyn, and husband Melvin Robinson of Chickasha, Oklahoma. Kay's legacy is carried on by her devoted husband, Paul, her children, Mark (Donna) Holly of Huber Heights, Ohio, Darin Holly of Springfield, Ohio, Kent (Liz) Collins of San Antonio, Texas, and Jennifer (Allan) Morgan of Whitney, Texas and her cherished granddaughter, Brianne Jill Holly of Dayton, Ohio. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews who were touched by her gracious spirit.



In the words of the esteemed Helen Keller, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched-they must be felt with the heart." Kay lived by this maxim, touching the hearts of everyone she encountered with her unwavering kindness and boundless generosity. Her life was a testament to the power of faith, the strength of community, and the beauty of a heart devoted to service.



As we celebrate Kay's life and legacy, we are reminded that while we mourn her loss, we also rejoice in the knowledge that she is at peace with her Creator. Kay's life was a beacon of hope and a model of Christian love in action. Her memory will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have felt the warmth of her presence. May we all strive to embody the virtues that Kay lived by, leaving a legacy of love and service in our own lives.



Services for Kay will be held at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Visitation begins at 11:15 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Celebration of Life will follow at 12 noon. Following the funeral service will be a committal service at 2:15 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78209.



Everyone is invited back to the fellowship hall at Chapel Hill at approximately 3:00 p.m. to visit with family and friends, a light supper will be served.



