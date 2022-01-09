FRALEY, Patricia J.



85, of Springfield, passed away January 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 18, 1936, in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of Odell and Creecy (Nichols) Pennington. She married C. Clayton Fraley on August 2, 1951, and they shared 45 years together. Patricia was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing gospel music for many years. She was an avid vegetable gardener and was also known for her ability to grow beautiful roses. She was a dedicated caregiver to many. Survivors include her three sons, Charles (Peggy) Fraley, David (Myra) Fraley, and Daniel (Denise) Fraley; five grandchildren, Melissea (Eric) Pegram, Paul (Melissa) Fraley, Jennifer (Derrick) Imes, Amy (Michael) Seiler, and Leslie (Greg) Phillips; great grandchildren, Savannah, Lari Michelle, Breanna, Ronald,



Gabriel, Isabel, Abigail, Taryn, Hunter, Carter, Kaylee, Madalyn, and Kera; four great great grandchildren; sister, Alice Ison; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; and loving husband.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, in First Free Will Baptist Church, 1028 Lafayette Ave., Springfield, with Pastor Adam McCarty officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am until the services begin. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

