Howard C. Fraley, age 87, of Clayton, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on September 1, 2021. He was born September 10, 1933, in Estill County, Kentucky, to Bedford and Ethel Fraley. Howard was a member of the Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired Truck Driver and member of the Teamsters. He enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and singing, but was mostly a family man who loved spending time with his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; and great-granddaughter, Brittney Cooper. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alta M. Fraley; children, Doris (Tim) Curtis and Connie (Larry) Rector; grandchildren, Stephanie (Kevin) Hager, Amy (Chris) Banks and Steve (Shana) Jones; 6 great-grandchildren, Abigail & Brianna Wooten, Cambrie Hager, Jade Bolton, Lauryn Jones & Matthew Horner; 1 great-great-grandson, Brantly Moore; and many loving family members and friends. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, 2405 Harshman Road, Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Hollie VanHoose and Donald Little officiating. Many thanks to the loving care and support of ProMedica/Heartland Hospice. Please send donations to ProMedica/Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com

