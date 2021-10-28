FOXBOWER, Linda

FOXBOWER (Getz), Linda Carole



Linda Carole Getz Foxbower, 75 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021, after a short stay at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born December 26, 1945, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Vernon and



Dorothy (Reed) Getz. Linda retired in 2001 from the Lakota School District where she was a teacher for over 30 years. Many described her as a one-of-a-kind teacher that made a difference in the lives of her students over the years. Linda was full of kindness and love toward all. She was selfless,



patient, generous, and tenderhearted. She was always making sure others were taken care of. One of her favorite activities was going shopping on "sister day" where she would always pick up something for her family. She loved to go drag racing with her husband and family. Making crafts for others, baking, and donating to many charities were some of her interests. But most of all she adored her grandchildren. Linda's world revolved around her grandchildren. She never missed a chance to make something for their class parties or attend one of their sporting events. She will be missed by many who were fortunate to have her in their life. The world is a better place because of Linda's kindness. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ken Getz and sister, Karen



Dalton. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 49 years, John, daughter Tricia Adkins (Wade), son Andy Foxbower (Jenny), sister Melanie Selkirk (Joe), sister-in-law



Diane Getz, granddaughter Alexis Adkins and grandsons Brayden Cole, Jacob Adkins, and Brody Foxbower along



with many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Funeral Service with Chaplain Tom Meyers officiating will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005.



