FOX, John R.



Age 77 of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Kettering Medical



Center. He was born May 18, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Reber and Marguerite Fox. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose; and daughter, Jeannie Masters. John will be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet; daughter, Joy (Doug) Russell; grandsons,



Justin Hunt, Geoffrey (Karen) Richardson, T.J. "Jake" Richardson, Collin and Brandon Russell and John Masters; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Richardson. John retired from Chrysler after 30 plus years. He enjoyed cars, guns, camping and family. He founded the Miami Valley Chapter of the Austin Healey Club. He was a member of the Huber Heights Masonic Lodge No. 777 F&AM, local Eagles, Moose, AMVETS, and VFW clubs. John was a child of the 50's growing up in Old North Dayton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be forever missed. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huber Heights Lodge #777, P.O. Box 24054, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of John or leave a condolence to his family.

