Fousek, Cheryl

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Fousek (Richey), Cheryl

Cheryl (Richey) Fousek passed away May 7, 2024. She is survived by husband Jeff, son Adam, daughter Emily, parents Boyd and Anita Richey, and brother Greg (wife Holli). Visitation at DeJohn Funeral Home, 12811 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, Oh Friday May 17, 3:00 - 7:00 pm, with Celebration of Life at 6:30.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center

12811 Chillicothe Road

Chesterland, OH

44026

https://www.dejohnfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Wilson, Leonard
2
Chapman, Velma
3
Smith, Arthur
4
Gilmore, Mike
5
Mowery, Judith
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top