Fourman, Tom Lynn



Age 81, of Arcanum, passed away at his residence on March 19, 2025. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rev. Karen (Norris) Fourman; parents, Faron & Glenna "Corine" (Altic) Fourman and sister-in-law, Brenda Ritzhaupt. Tom is survived by his daughters, Heather Heiser (Gregory) and Emily Millmine (William); grandchildren, Joseph, Margaret & Audrey Heiser and Lucas Millmine; friend, Susan Holladay; sister-in-law, Marsha Norris and nieces Britton Carrigan and Adrienne Sumpter. Tom graduated from Arcanum High School in 1962 and was a graduate of Earlham College. He continued his pursuit of knowledge - and sharing that knowledge with others - through his career as a chemistry teacher at Dayton Public Schools, and later at Ohio Northern University. He had a love of classic cars, and enjoyed taking his fully restored Austin Healey to car shows. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Arcanum. Tom's life was a true example of the teachings of Jesus Christ, and he was devoted to serving others with kindness, compassion, and humility. Tom was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, attending their events, and hosting them for holidays on the family farm, where they made memories together that will last a lifetime. Visitation will be held on March 28, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral service will be on March 29, 2025; at 10 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



