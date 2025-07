Fourman, Gary Leon



Gary Leon Fourman, born October 15, 1944, to George Harold Fourman and Dorothy Louise Davison. He passed away on June 19, 2025. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother Doug Fourman May 2024. Gary is survived by his sister Carolyn Fourman Fisher and brother Jerold Fourman Along with nephews and nieces.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com