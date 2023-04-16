Foster , Kay Samuels



Kay Samuels Foster, 83, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed peacefully at Kettering Health Hamilton on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, following a brief struggle with cancer. Many of her closest friends and family were able to visit with her in the days before her death as she was much beloved in the community. Born October 21, 1939, in Hamilton, Kay was the daughter of Walter Raymond Samuels and Ines Roberta (Collins) Samuels and lived in Seven Mile, Ohio with her parents and older brother Gary prior to the family moving to Oxford. Kay attended schools in Oxford and was a member of the very first graduating class at Talawanda High in 1957 where she was on the Homecoming court and was a champion in competitive roller skating. She began her working career at Miami University even while taking classes. She graduated in 1961 and obtained her master's degree from Miami in 1977. Kay's exceptional organizational and secretarial talents helped her quickly rise to the positions of Personal Secretary and Administrative Assistant for Presidents John Millett, Phillip Shriver, and Paul Pearson, duties in which she excelled at organizing events such as commencements for several decades. In 1983 Kay married Adon M. Foster, a professor of Music at Miami. They enjoyed travel, becoming national amateur ballroom dancing champions (!), attending concerts, and spending family time at their cottage in Ontario until his death thirty-one years later. After Adon's death Kay soldiered on, enjoying membership in P.E.O. Chapter BR, and Trouveres, and especially enjoying friends old and new at her new home in Berkeley Square Retirement Community. Kay was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ines Samuels, and brother Gary Allyn Samuels (Julie). Survivors include daughters Debbie Morrell (Carl), Vicki Shriver (Scott), grandchildren Jennifer Morrell, Audrey Walker (Nick), Cameron Shriver (Julia), Kyle Shriver (Sara), and great-grandchildren Simon, Julian, and Sullivan. Such was her loving spirit and desire to be of best use in this world, Kay determined her body should be donated to the U.C. Medical School for the training of young doctors. Thereafter her final remains will be interred at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Arrangements for a celebration of Kay's life be announced later. Donations in her memory may be made to either Berkeley Square: The Landing Fund, or the Adon Foster Scholarship at Miami University, or The Nature Conservancy. Online condolences are available at



