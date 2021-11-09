FOSTER, Jacqueline Jean "Jackie"



Age 82, of Springfield, passed away November 3, 2021. She was born December 15, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Forrest and Kate Warren. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Warren. Jackie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gene Foster; children: Eric Brown (Kim), Heidi Allen (Jimmy), Tim Foster, Pamela Ambrose (Shawn), Charlie Foster (Misty) and Rob Foster; grandchildren: Bret Brown, Brenda Moots, Amy Cartwright, Jacob Brown, Chandler Allen, Forrest Allen, Candice Allen and Chloe Allen; great-grandchildren: Bostyn, Cohen, Cash and Charli; brother, Jeff Warren; sisters: Terri Leffel (Harry) and Kim Houser; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Avenue, Springfield, Ohio, where the funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. Please park in rear of church off of Lowery Ave. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. To share a memory of Jackie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

