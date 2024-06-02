Foster, Avanelle B.



Avanelle B. Foster, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 16, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frank T. Paxson (1970); second husband, James "Ed" Foster (2009); son Kevin Paxson; and infant Grandson, Frankie. She is survived by her sons, Terry Paxson and Michael Paxson; Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Taylor, Matt, Kaitlin, Luke, and Oliva. She retired from the Dayton Public School System. A private service was held at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



