Fortunato, Mary

Mary Margaret Fortunato passed away June 6th 2023 at age 102. She is survived by her daughter Sue, daughter Carol(Terry), son Dave(Dawn), son Mike, and son Joe(Karen), 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Mary donated her body to medical science. A memorial Mass will be held at St Peters Church 6185 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights,Ohio 45424 on Friday July 7th at 11 AM. Thanks to the great care she received at Country Club nursing home in Delaware Ohio.



