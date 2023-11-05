FORTIN, Sallie Lou
FORTIN, Sallie Lou age 73 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023. Sallie was the co-owner of C'est Tout Bistro along with her husband, Chef Dominique Fortin for many years. She is survived by her husband, Dominique, daughter, Ashley (Robert) Degennaro, son, Christopher (Claudia) Fortin, 4 grandchildren, sister, Jen Fletcher, a niece and 2 nephews. Memorial service will be held, Friday, November 10th, 1:00 PM at Davids Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Funeral Home Information
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH
45406