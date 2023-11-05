FORTIN, Sallie Lou



FORTIN, Sallie Lou age 73 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023. Sallie was the co-owner of C'est Tout Bistro along with her husband, Chef Dominique Fortin for many years. She is survived by her husband, Dominique, daughter, Ashley (Robert) Degennaro, son, Christopher (Claudia) Fortin, 4 grandchildren, sister, Jen Fletcher, a niece and 2 nephews. Memorial service will be held, Friday, November 10th, 1:00 PM at Davids Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com