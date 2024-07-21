Fortener, Cynthia

Fortener (Koernerr), Cynthia Ann



Cynthia Ann Fortener, age 75, of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born on August 7, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Marilyn (nee: Goddard) Koerner.



Since 1999, Cynthia worked as an activities assistant for several local nursing homes. She was an animal lover having also worked for Jacks Aquarium for 17 years. Cynthia loved music (singing, karaoke and dancing). She enjoyed traveling the country with her family (her cruise to the Caribbean was her most enjoyable). She was a strong woman of faith who was a long time parishioner at St. Helen Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family of whom she adored.



Aside from her loving parents, Cynthia is preceded in death by her son, Mark C. Fortener; and her brother, Paul Koerner.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas Fortener; two children, Tom Fortener Jr. (Paulette) of Ft. Worth and Lisa Fortener of Belmont; seven brothers and sisters, Deborah Stoner of Riverside, Gregory Koerner (Shirley) of Indian Lake, Anita Koerner of Dayton, Stephen Koerner of Fayetteville, Nancy Valerie of Dayton, Janet Koerner of Newport Richey, and Pamela Friedline (Michael) of Galveston; three grandchildren, Michael, Mark (Amanda) and Matthew (Ana) Fortner; four great grandchildren, Elijah, Cameron, Grace and Jeremiah. She is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church (605 Granville Pl., Riverside, Ohio 45431),with Father Len Wenke as celebrant. Cynthia will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.



Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home.



