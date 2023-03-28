Ford, Doris Ruth



Doris Ruth Ford, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on March 23, 2023. Doris was born to Russell and Ruth, (Peck) Adkins in Rochester, New York on April 15, 1934. She was married to Bruce Ford for 59 years. Doris is survived by daughters Kim (Mark) Adams of Columbus, Ohio and Lisa (Tim) Homer of Springboro, Ohio, grandchildren Ben Phares, Ryan and Andrea Adams. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Ford, her parents, and her brother Jim Adkins. The family wishes to express great gratitude to Synergy Home Care of South Dayton and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at David's Cemetery, (4600 Mad River Rd), Kettering, Ohio on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SICSA (Pet Adoption) or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

