Folz, Ruth Willke



Ruth Willke Folz



April 18, 1927-



November 11, 2023.



Ruth Willke Folz passed away on November 11, 2023 at the age of 96.



She is survived by her husband of 73 years, David L. Folz, and her children Dave (Lori Ann), Jeanne (David) Dearth; Jerry (Stacie Boney), Mary (Tim) Callahan, Nancy (Scott) Murphy, Peggy (Tad Bristow), Andy (Lisa), Susan (Phil) West, and Sally (Jeff) Predmore, with 26 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Ruth was well known in Springfield for her many community efforts dedicated to improving children's lives.



Visitation will be held at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home on Friday, November 17th from 4-7 pm. Funeral will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church on Saturday, November 18th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parent Infant Center c/o Rocking Horse Community Health Center 651 S. Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505.



Full obituary can be found at jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



