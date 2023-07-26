Folfas, Paul Andrew



Paul Andrew Folfas, age 78, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence. Paul was raised in Wheeling, WV and was an accomplished athlete in several sports. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and later in the Army Reserves. He retired from the 83rd ARCOM Reserves in 1992 with the rank of Colonel. He graduated from Ohio State University then earned his Juris Doctorate in 1972. He spent his legal career as a prosecuting attorney serving Montgomery County, the City of Dayton, and Greene County. Paul was married to Donna Folfas (nee Hinderleider). Donna preceded him in death in 2018. Also preceding him in death were his parents, John P. Folfas Sr. and Ann M. Bielanski Folfas. He is survived by son, Andrew Folfas and wife Jeanne; a brother, John P. Folfas Jr. and wife Christine Folfas; and two grandchildren, Kyle and Michaela Folfas. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



