FOLEY, Rosemary Walsh



Rosemary Walsh Foley, 94, of Columbus, OH, was called to heaven on May 20, 2022, as she was surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born in Springfield, OH, on December 24, 1927, to Frank and Mary (Leitschuh) Walsh. She married Donald Foley in 1950 in Springfield, OH, and they soon moved to Dayton, where together they raised seven children in a welcoming home filled with love, laughter, Buckeye pride, Irish spirit, and lots of card games. Rosemary worked for the Dayton Board of Education for many years, and she was a strong advocate for children and young adults with developmental delays. Quick to laugh and fierce in her devotion to her family and her faith, she was forever the champion of the disadvantaged. Rosemary is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Donald, and her beloved son, Mike. She is survived by her children Jack (Sue) Foley, Ellen (Dave) Weibel, Tim Foley, Dan (MiSook) Foley, Carol (John) Honingford, Janet (Emmett) Maguire, daughter-in-law Trinda Foley, 18 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Rosemary and Donald had a truly wonderful love and life, and we take comfort knowing they are together. We like to think they are once again pushing the furniture aside and dancing the Lindy Hop. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, 6/16 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 386 Buttles Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. A reception will follow at the church hall. Donations may be made in Rosemary's honor to Covenant House, one of her many favorite charities.

