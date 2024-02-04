Fogle, Walter F "JR"



Walter Fogle Jr., 72, of Woodinville, WA, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2023, after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his wife, Karen Fogle, and children Brendon Fogle, Sarah Scarborough, and Zach Fogle; he cherished his 8 grandchildren: William, Maggie, Landon, Gabe, Maia, Pike, Locke, and Jett, and leaves behind nieces and nephews in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Walter Fogle, and brothers Mark, Forrest, Charles, and David, Walt proudly served in the US Air Force Reserves and dedicated himself to honoring family military service. Born in Dayton, OH, where he graduated from Fairview High School in 1969, he was known as JR. He married Karen Hamlin, and together they founded Chrysalis School in Woodinville, where Walt provided unwavering support for 30 years. A passionate learner, Walt's interests ranged from music, notably playing guitar and sharing his love with family, to exploring Civil War history and restoring classic cars. He found joy in nature, RVing, and hiking, leaving behind a legacy of love, humor, and kindness cherished by many.



