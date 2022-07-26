FLUCKIGER, Jr.,



Simon Adolph Fluckiger Jr. passed away on July 22, 2022, with his family by his side. Simon was born on October 24, 1947, in Flat Lick, Kentucky, to Simon Fluckiger Sr. and Maude Fluckiger. Growing up, Simon spent summers on his granny's farm in Kentucky. From an early age, Simon was a hard worker, helping on the farm and at his parents' restaurant, Kostas. Simon served his community as a member of the Hamilton, Ohio, Police Department from November 1, 1969, to June 6, 1998, where he was the Chief of Police from 1993 until his retirement in 1998. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1987. While Simon dedicated his time and effort to many pursuits, his greatest joy was his family. Simon loved being a father and grandfather, and was always the one behind the camera on Christmas and holidays. He wanted to remember every moment. Simon was dearly loved by his wife of 41 years, Kathy Fluckiger. Simon is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Alice Cornett, and his brother Leon Fluckiger. Simon is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters Leslie Kurtz, Tonya Miller, Katrina Morgan, and Megan Fluckiger; son Brendan Fluckiger; sister Nancy Smith; and eight grandchildren; as well as his closest friend and former police partner Pat Erb. Before he passed away, Simon was able to hold his two-week-old grandson. Simon will be dearly missed by his family and his beloved dogs. As Simon's family has recently moved residence, in lieu of flowers, donations in Simon's memory can be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

