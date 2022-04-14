FLOWERS, Jr., James W.



James W. Flowers, Jr. , 86, passed away on March 6, 2022.



James was born May 23, 1935, in Ashland, KY, to Marjorie and James Flowers. James graduated from Ashland High School alongside his future bride, Josephine Haywood Patton. James went to the University of Cincinnati, followed by graduate school studies in metallurgy at The Ohio State University. After college, James and Josephine settled in Middletown, OH. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019.



James had a long career at ARMCO Steel as a metallurgical engineer, and later in life pursued a teaching career. Throughout his life James was focused on fitness, which was a regular part of his daily life. This included swimming, distance running, and yoga, which he also taught.



James is survived by his wife Josephine, and three nephews, Alan Snodgrass, David Snodgrass, and Neil Snodgrass. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Elizabeth Snodgrass and Katie Flowers.



No funeral services are planned.



