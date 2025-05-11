Flournoy, William

Flournoy Sr., William Aaron

William A. Flournoy Sr., 47, passed away on May 2, 2025. Service will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, at House of Prayer, 1403 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at noon until the time of service, which will be at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

