Flournoy, William

William A. Flournoy Sr., 47, passed away on May 2, 2025. Service will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, at House of Prayer, 1403 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be at noon until the time of service, which will be at 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com
