Flory, Leatrice "Joy"



Leatrice "Joy" Flory passed away on February 23rd, 2024, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Known as Joy to family and friends, she was born in Eglon, West Virginia on March 7th, 1934, and was the daughter of Artenis and Ida "Judy" Harsh. Joy's brother, Leroy, and sister, Ruth, preceded her in death. Joy is survived by her brother, Robert (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Doris Harsh, her daughter, Linda; her son, Gary (Ella); and four grandchildren: Nick Clymer; Emily Hassen (Jacob); Renée and Ava Grace Flory. Joy was her high school's valedictorian and attended Bridgewater College in 1952, graduating with a secretarial certificate. Joy's college roommate, Nancy Sensabaugh, would become her son's future mother-in-law. After school, Joy moved to Elgin, Illinois, where she worked for the Church of the Brethren. In 1957, she spent a year in Germany providing Brethren volunteer service to youth. Joy moved to Pennsylvania in 1958, where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Church of the Brethren. At a youth event in Ohio, Joy met her husband, Merrill. They married on November 2nd, 1963. They were happily married for 52 years until Merrill's passing on March 24th, 2016. Following his death, Joy greatly appreciated family support, including from niece Amy Flory. We also thank the Brookdale Community and Bridge Hospice for their care of Joy. Joy loved spending time with family, traveling and camping, visiting every contiguous state and Alaska, reading, playing games, playing piano, and singing in the choir. They also enjoyed over 50 years of community with their friends' group. Contributions in memory of Joy can be made to Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren or Heifer International. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 12 Noon until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr. S., McComb, Ohio 45858. Joy will be reunited with her loving husband Merrill in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Joy's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com



