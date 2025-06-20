Flora, Carolyn A.



Carolyn A. Flora born December 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie (Horner) Summers passed away on June 17, 2025 at the age of 87. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Penny) McClure; her daughter, Kimberly Smith; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline McClure; step-children, Gini Silvers (Lance Hamley), James R. Flora and Ruth Neclerio; grandchildren, Kiesha (Matt) Warner, Christina (Tim) Heizer, David II (Angel) McClure, Jered (Heather) McClure, Jeffrey II (Melissa) McClure, Adam McClure, Amy Hess (Russell), Lisa Hess, Doug Hess (Jaclyn) and Josh (Lindsay) Shields; step-grandchildren, Mia and Sofia, along with 20 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; longtime childhood friend and sister-in-law, Loretta and special family friend, Janice Miller whom she enjoyed lunch and family functions with. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Melford McClure, Cary (Bus) Beedy and James H. Flora; her son, David L. McClure; son-in-law, John Smith; her sister, Inez Murnahan; brothers, Lloyd Summers, Cliff Summers, Raymond Summers, Gerald Summers, Carl Summers and Donald Summers. Carolyn spent many years working and running Flora Homes provider for DODD, with her husband James Flora. She was always friendly to people she met and welcoming to her neighbors and friends. She loved to travel and did just that all through her life. She enjoyed reading, going to the movies and holidays with her family and always made her famous "fruit salad." She was known to always be in charge of her path no matter where, when and how that path went, even when it sometimes was a hard path to travel. She always made sure that her makeup, hair and overall personal appearance was first on her list every morning. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family and friends weekly and just making the most of her day every day. She was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. Viewing will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025 from 10-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 11a.m. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



