Fleming, Kay Lynn



FLEMING, Kay Lynn, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024 at Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Kay retired from Walmart after 30 years of service, a member of New Life Church and a 1955 graduate of Kiser High School. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Eugene; son, Ronald Steven; parents, Estol & Loleta Weese; and 2 brothers. She is survived by her son, Michael Fleming; sister, Sharon Porter; brother, Thomas Weese; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, April 12, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to http://gofund.me/dcb12d03 in Kay's memory.



