FLEMING, David

Of Beavercreek, Ohio, husband, father, brother, and friend to many, entered into eternal life with his loving God on Saturday, April 2nd. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia, children,



Deborah (Brad) Sundheimer, Denise Mattingly, Matthew (Kate) Fleming, and his seven grandchildren. David was born in New Castle, Indiana, on July 11, 1940. He spent his life in the service of God, country, and community. A graduate of Butler University, McCormick Theological Seminary, and The Ohio State University. He served The Presbytery of the Miami Valley as Associate Executive from 1988-2001. Previously he served as Pastor to First Presbyterian Rushville, Indiana, First Presbyterian Urbana, Ohio, Calvary Presbyterian Logansport, Indiana, Executive Director Kirkmont Center, Adjunct Faculty at United Theological Seminary and Fortis College, as well as Interim Pastor at many Presbyterian Churches in the Dayton, Ohio, area. He retired with the rank of Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve as a Chaplain after 22 years of service, having been active duty during Operation Desert Storm at USA Meddac, Ft. Campbell, KY. David was involved in many volunteer efforts during his life, including the American Red Cross, Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Covenant Gathering, the Miami Valley Hospital Pastoral Counseling Center, Executive Board of the Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts, Rotary Club, Dayton Organizing Project, Bergamo Center, Presbyterian Council for Chaplains and Military Personnel, PCUSA General Assembly Task Force on Support for Educators, Kirkmont and Geneva Center Boards, Western OH Country Mental Health Association, Arts Council, The Urbana Foundation, Great Lakes Association, and Presbyterian Church Educators. A service of Witness to the Resurrection and remembrance of David will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton. Burial is



private, arrangements made by Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Disaster Relief" via the American Red Cross Dayton, 370 W First St, Dayton, OH 45402.



