Fleck, James L.



James L. Fleck, age 94, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025. He was born in Tiffin, Ohio on March 2, 1931, to Jacob and Gail Fleck. James was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 68 years Eleanor (Elly), brother Jack Fleck, and sister Mary Brickner. James retired from WPAFB as a Full Colonel after over 34 years of service with the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Ohio National Guard and Civil Service. He was a talented mechanical engineer by trade and in life, as he could fix anything. He was an avid jigsaw puzzler who routinely finished 1000-piece puzzles. When it came to sports, he was a steadfast Texas A&M Aggies and Cleveland Browns fan. James spent his last 18 months at the Ashford of Beavercreek where he was affectionately known as "Mayor" by staff and residents. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his brother Daniel (Carmen) Fleck, children Jeff (Marsha) Fleck, Randy Fleck, Cheryl (Chris) Davis, Beth (Joe) Harper, and Tim (Cindy) Fleck, grandchildren Jessica, Jeremy, Chelsea, Jacob, Abigail, Noah, Levi, Gabriel, Stacey (Nate), Luke (Erica), Jonathan (Ashley), and Diana (Jim), and six great-grandchildren, Lynnley, Jamesen, Logan, Davis, Hayden, and Levon. The Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Monday, June 30, 2025, at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am, Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery, Kettering. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com