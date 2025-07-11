Flannery, Roxie



Roxie Flannery age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 9, 2025. She was born June 20, 1932 in Fariston, Kentucky the daughter of the late Steve Sullivan and Della (Hopkins) Sullivan. On June 24, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio she married Jacob Flannery and just celebrated 75 years of marriage. Mrs. Flannery was a devoted Pastor's wife for many years serving alongside her beloved husband Rev. Jacob Flannery in their ministry in the care of their congregations and community. She dearly loved the babies in her family and in her church family. She was an awesome cook and was the "go-to" person in arranging pot luck dinners and other events. In addition to her husband Jake she is survived by two sons Jacob Wesley (Debbie) Flannery and Rodney T. (Lisa) Flannery; grandchildren Wesley M. Flannery, Jeremy T. (Sheena) Flannery, Tiffany D. (Matt) Hunter, and Robb (Nichole) Flannery; great grandchildren Landon, Brandon, Dakota, Anna, Nicholette, and Tyler; great great granddaughter Ava; one brother Steve Sullivan, Jr.; half brother Michael Sullivan and half sister Carol McFarland. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Mrs. Flannery was also preceded in death by two sisters Henrietta Taylor and Faye Chesnut and her brother Charles Sullivan. The family wishes to offer their special thanks to Pam Stewart, Debbie and Keith Wolfe, and Luann Thorne for the generous giving of their time in caring for Mrs. Flannery. Visitation at Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Avenue on Saturday July 12, 2025 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Ernie Murray and Pastor Doug Wolfe, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com