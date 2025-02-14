Flamisch, Gertrude McGinnis

McGinnis Flamisch, Gertrude



Gertrude Erna McGinnis Flamisch, age 86 of South Charleson Ohio previously Columbus and Whitehall Ohio passed away Wednesday February 12, 2025 after a short stay at Riverside Hospital. Gertrude immigrated from Germany in 1958 with her parents and younger brother and they began their new lives in Jacksonville Fl. Her family began in Florida but she soon after moved to Columbus Ohio with her new husband who accepted a position with Fisher Guide of Columbus. Soon after her parents and younger brother moved to Columbus as well and the bonds of her growing family were forged. She became a US Citizen on April 16, 1968. She is a member of Maize Road Baptist Church, as well as an active member of her community. She was a member of the Columbus Mothers of Twins Club holding several officer positions including President and Mother of the year for both Central Ohio and the State of Ohio. She was also Beechwood Elementary PTA Volunteer, holding several positions including Beechwood PTA President as well as City of Whitehall Schools PTA President. She also volunteered in the WYHS Band holding several positions including Officer. She also was an Avon Sales Representative for many years achieving President Club status many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years James Phillip McGinnis and John Flamisch and her parents Adelbert and Erna Mueller and her brother Horst-Reiner Mueller. She is survived by her Children Annette (Rick) Davis, Therese (John) Borden, Michael (Jane) McGinnis, Steven (Kimberly) McGinnis, Julie (Russell) White; 8 Grandchildren, John Brandon Borden, Jacob (Renee) McGinnis, Kayla McGinnis, Hunter Parker, Emma Parker, Mackenzie White, Madison (Zachary) Miller and Aiden White; Great Grandchild Noah Miller and another on the way due in August; 5 Nieces and Nephews and many friends and family who are both in the United States and in Germany. Friends received Friday 3-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held 9:30am Saturday. Burial Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com