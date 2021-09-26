springfield-news-sun logo
FLAGG, David Scott

Age 62, born October 16, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to Philip E. Flagg and Betty (Easter) Flagg, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. David was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother-in-law, David J. Donnell. David was a 1976 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and went on to

receive an Associate's Degree in Respiratory Care from

Sinclair Community College. David is survived by his sisters, Barbara E. (Ray) Cortes of Ashburn, Virginia, and Sharon M. Donnell of Dayton; nephews and nieces: Raymond Cortes (Mariane) and Joseph Cortes of Virginia, Katie (Michael) Townsend of Indianapolis, Indiana, Erin (Kris) Bjerkaas of Springboro, Ashley (Josh) Dillon and Philip Donnell of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of David or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

