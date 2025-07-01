Fitzwater, Gregory G.



FITZWATER, Gregory G., 64, of Springfield, ended his battle against lung disease on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. His battle may be over, but his spirit lives on. Anyone who has ever walked across a fairway at Snyder Park Golf course knows the greens will not be the same without him. Born on December 14, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, Greg was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, proud new grandfather, and a devoted Notre Dame fan. While Greg's career was in sales at Bosarts and EB Brown, he was best known for his love of golf and impressive bowling skills. With several perfect 300 games and an 800 series to his name, he was inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2009, following in his mother's footsteps. Being an avid golfer, he played with the Geritol Group and ran a golf tournament every year with proceeds going to "Honor Flight". Greg was the cherished son of the late Larry and Barbara (Hamilton) Fitzwater. As the youngest in the family, he was affectionately known as the baby, and while up for debate, many joked he was the favorite. He had a love for karaoke, just like his mother and grandmother before him. He was well-known and touched many lives throughout his community. Greg proudly served as past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus 3737 and was an active member of the Moose Lodge #1215, Elks #51, the Union Club, and an officer and trustee at Eagles #397. Greg deeply loved his family and leaves behind many who will forever hold him in their hearts; his beloved girlfriend, Kim Ackley, and her family; his cherished daughter, Ellie Fitzwater, and her husband, Memphis Liggett; his sweet granddaughter, Cherry Jeane Liggett "his little Irish Cherry"; his siblings, Linda & John Klenke, Larry & Sandy Fitzwater, and John & Cindy Fitzwater; as well as many nieces and nephews. While saying goodbye is never easy, let's remember Greg's favorite Karaoke song "My Girl" and try to find a little sunshine on this cloudy day. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg Fitzwater's honor to the OSU  American Lung Association Endowment Fund in Pulmonary Medicine. To contribute, please visit: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/640140.



