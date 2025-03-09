Fitzpatrick, Judith

Fitzpatrick (Bowser), Judith Ann "Judy"



Passed away 3/3/25 at Kingston Of Miamisburg peacefully with her best friend, Ronna Bowser, at her side. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God at a young age and remained faithful to Him to the end. She and her husband Norman raised 4 children who survived her. Timothy and wife Denise, Kellie, Heather, Andrew and wife Michelle. She also has 3 grandchildren, Miranda, Natalie and Brendan Fitzpatrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman and 2 brothers and one sister. She is also survived by her sister Nancy and husband Marvin Clark. A visitation for Judith will be held Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home - Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a celebration of life at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to JW.org. Judy's service may be viewed via livestream by using the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTc0MTMxMDc4NDM1Mjk1NyZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==



