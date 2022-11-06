FITZGERALD, Sharon Kay



Age 77 of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cathy (Donald) Miller, Michele Wasson; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Dukes, Shawn (Cindy) Dukes, Shawn Fitzgerald; a brother, Ben Butler; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, November 11th from 5:00-8:00 pm and 10:00-11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sicsa Pet Adoption Center, envelopes available at the funeral home.

